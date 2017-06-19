Just a few hours after Pakistan demolished India by 180 runs to win the 2017 edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) 50-Over Champions Trophy in London, Cricket West Indies Selectors...
Tropical storm conditions expected around midnight
The Met Office has issued another bulletin saying the country should begin to experience Tropical Storm conditiopns within the next 18 to 24 hours.
The bulletin was issued at 6 am, which means the conditions should start anywhere between midnight and 6 am Tuesday.
It notes that the system has not as yet developed into a Tropical Cyclone but says it has the potential to become one.
It is located 1005 kilometres east-southeast of Trinidad and Tobago and is moving west at 37 kilometres per hour.
The system contains maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr with higher gusts.
It is expected to produce 50 to 125 mm of rainfall over Trinidad and Tobago.
The Met Office's next bulletin will be at midday today.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online