T&TEC puts on additional hotline numbers in light of Tropical Storm Warning

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has issued two addition hotline numbers in light of the Tropical Storm Warning.

The following is a statement issued by T&TEC.

"The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission wishes to advise members of the public that as a result of the Tropical Storm Warning issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Office, in addition to the existing 800-TTEC (8832) and 800-BULB (2852), two new hotline numbers will be activated from 6.00 p.m. this evening.

The numbers are 794-4823 and 794-7264.

The public is reminded to stay away from any fallen lines or poles and should not attempt to move or interfere with the infrastructure, but rather to contact T&TEC immediately in the event of any hazardous situations using the numbers above.

T&TEC’s personnel would be available 24/7 at the Command Centre to take all reports.

Safety is of high priority to the Commission and as such we urge the public to take extra precaution during the Tropical Storm Warning."