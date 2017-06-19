WASA releases numbers to be used in cases of emergency

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has implemented specific measures in its Disaster Preparedness Plan in anticipation of the passage of the oncoming tropical storm, a statement by WASA said.

In this regard, customers and members of the public are being advised of the following numbers by region, to be used in the event of any emergency resulting in a disruption in water supply, during the passage of the tropical storm:

· North East: 620-8577

· North West: 731-0265

· South/ Central: 781-3554

· All of the above: 790-5286

· Tobago: 639-6850/ 6853/ 9272

The public is further advised that the Authority’s regular Call Centre numbers i.e. 800-4420/ 4426 will not be available between 9:00 p.m. Monday 19th and 7:00 a.m. Tuesday 20th June, 2017.

WASA said it wishes to assure the public that it is fully prepared to handle any possible impact of the approaching weather system, on the country’s water and wastewater services.