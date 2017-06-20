Storm conditions expected to last six more hours

T&T is expected to continue experiencing Tropical Storm conditions for the next six hours.

According to a Tropical Storm Advisory issued by the T&T Met Office at midnight Tropical Storm Bret is expected to move away from Trinidad and toward the north coast of Venezuela early on Tuesday.

Grenada and its dependencies can expect Tropical Storm conditions within 6 hours.

At 11 pm Monday, the centre of Tropical Storm Bret was located near 10.0ºN latitude 61.3ºW longitude near the southern coast of Trinidad.

The Met Office said Tropical Storm Bret was moving to the west-northwest at about 37 km per hour and is expected to gradually slow down over the next 48 hours.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 km per hour with higher gusts.

Little change in strength has been forecast during the next 12 to 24 hours.

The advisory said Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 130 km from the centre and Minimum central pressure is 1008mb.

Citizens and all concerned were advised to closely follow the directions and advice of their Disaster Emergency Managers at this time.