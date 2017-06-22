The third victim of Monday’s triple murder at John John, East Port-of-Spain has been identified as Venezuelan national Miguel Matillo, 24.
$25 Million relief fund for Bret
The Government has established a $25M relief fund to assist in recovery efforts following Tropical Storm Bret.
The announcement was made at today's post-Cabinet media conference.
The $25 million allocation is to be spread among three ministries—the Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Works and Transport, and the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government.
The Government has also asked people affected to make applications to the Ministry of Social and Family Services for grants which cover damage to furniture, appliances, clothes and school material.
Parts of south and east Trinidad, including Barrackpore, Penal, Debe, Siparia, Rio Claro, Mayaro and Sangre Grande saw the most devastation due to flooding.
