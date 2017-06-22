Coast Guard search for man missing at Godineau River

Coast Guard and fire officers are searching for a man who disappeared underwater when the boat in which he was a passenger flipped over in the Godineau River this morning.



The man, who was only identified as "Fly" from Felicity, Chaguanas, was part of a group who went on an oyster-harvesting trip in the swollen river.



Suresh Goolcharan, 62, told the Guardian that around 7 am, his cousin Manohar Goolcharan and Fly joined him on board a 14-feet flat bottom boat near the Sudama Teerath in San Francique.



They went down to the Godineau River and harvested several pounds of oysters. It was while returning, the boat hit a sand pit and turned over, throwing them into the waters.



The Goolcharans were carried into the sea by the flow and they eventually made their way to land at the Shore of Peace, South Oropouche. However, Fly has not been found.



Fire officers are expected to search the river while the coast guard will search the sea.

