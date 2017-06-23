Case against Inspector Alexander set for September

A new date— September 5—has been set for the trial of two police officers accused of assaulting a man from Santa Cruz last year.

Magistrate Nanette Forde-John set the date as Insp Roger Alexander and PC Sheldon Mires reappeared before her in the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court to answer the charge.

The case was initially before embattled former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar before.

Unlike her other cases which have now been put in limbo by her promotion and subsequent resignation, Alexander and Mires’ case was unaffected as it was yet to go on trial. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is currently considering how the unfinished cases are to proceed but has expressed concerns over delays in the delivery of court transcripts needed to review the cases.

The case was initially placed before acting Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle, who replaced Ayers-Caesar. However, Busby-Earle-Caddle had to recuse herself as Alexander had participated in student mentor programme for a NGO she is closely associated to. It was then transferred to Forde-John.

Alexander and Mires are accused of assaulting Christopher Charles with intent to cause him actual bodily harm. Mires is also facing an additional charge for committing common assault against Charles. Both have been suspended from active police duties.

Alexander was also removed as the host of the Beyond the Tape programme on TV6.

Mires was also assigned to the television production and guest starred in the show’s crime prevention segment as a character who repeatedly got caught committing crimes.

The charges arose out of an incident near Charles’ home at Santa Cruz Old Road last July.