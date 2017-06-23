Govt officials seeing rough road ahead

Food supply “issues” ahead for consumers, five schools still closed, health inspections needed and drainage assessments to come. That was the state of play yesterday, as detailed by various Government Ministers in the Senate, following tropical storm Bret’s passage. Further bad weather is expected.

For one, consumers will have “some issues” with agricultural products since prime farming areas were damaged and some crops which should have been ready for market this weekend are now unavailable, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat confirmed.

Rambharat and other ministers gave replies to Opposition queries on Bret’s effects.

On the agricultural sector and effect on consumers, Rambharat said there was no doubt of damage to some of “our better farmers across T&T in places like Tabaquite, Orange Grove, Penal and Woodland.”

“It’s difficult to give an exact figure, but based on what I’ve seen in some categories like Tabaquite, a major supplier of cabbages and tomatoes, there’s been significant damage,” he said.

“Some fields were in the final cycle of production and those would have be replanted, so we’ll have crops which should have been ready for the market by this weekend being unavailable. There may also be delays in replanting since farmers will have to clean up the fields.”

He said the ministry has asked the Agricultural Development Bank to work with farmers likely to be affected by floods in dealing with monthly payments. A “few hundred applications” have already been received for help from flooded-out farmers and all bona fide claims will be dealt with, he said. Ministry staff have also been assisting recovery efforts in communities and schools, he added.

Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, who said “a lot of people” have been affected by the storm, added that once flood waters subside, regional corporation health inspectors and building inspectors should be out to deal with health concerns arising from the storm, including overflowing sewers and mosquitoes.

“They (corporations) have to go around and tell citizens what we intend to do for them,” Hosein added.

On other Opposition queries, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan said river control gangs were deployed across the country clearing debris in blocked watercourses. These include clearing a major blockage on the Tacarigua River (Trantrill/Freeman Road area) with heavy equipment and desilting of the Cipero River from Cross Crossing to Gulf City Link Road.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia said five schools are still closed, including two Central Trinidad schools which closed yesterday due to the Caroni River overflowing, but said ten had reopened by yesterday.

Those which are closed are Oropouche RC, Mayo RC, Rousillac RC and the Warrenville TIA and Presbyterian schools. The latter two could not be reached as access roads are still blocked. He could not say when they would reopen.

The schools which reopened included Todd’s Road RC, St Helena SDMS, North Oropouche Government school, Fishing Pond Presbyterian, St Rafael RC, Mundo Nuevo RC, Fyzabad Anglican, Fyzabad Secondary, Debe Hindu school and Kanhai Presbyterian school.

OPM Minister Stuart Young was asked if Government would increase the $25 million allocation to $100 million for relief for those who need assistance. Cabinet agreed to this yesterday and the money will flow through the Ministries of Local Government, Works, Agriculture and Social Development.

Young said the Opposition didn’t seem to understand T&T’s strapped financial circumstances, noting that Government was always reviewing issues and the sum approved “at this time” is $25 million.