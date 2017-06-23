HDC to pay $400,000 to relatives of woman mauled by pitbulls

The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has to pay more than $400,000 to the family of security officer Denise Rackal who bled to death after being savagely mauled by four pitbulls at its Edinburgh South Gardens housing development six years ago.

Delivering judgment against HDC yesterday, Justice Frank Seepersad found HDC was negligent as it failed to take steps to address complaints that the ferocious dogs were attacking people on the road, resulting in the woman’s death.

The 47-year-old mother of two was killed by the pitbulls after they escaped from the policeman’s yard, through holes in a wire fence, on Flamboyant Avenue, on May 9, 2011. Denise, who was on her way to take up duties at Edinburgh Gardens, bled to death on the road. Following the death of his wife and the mother of his two children, Lionel Rackal sued both HDC and the dogs’ owner, Darryl La Pierre, a policeman, claiming their negligence led to his wife’s death. However, last year, judgment in default was obtained against La Pierre and it was ordered that damages be assessed. Rackal had testified that his wife previously complained to him about the dogs barking at her. Prior to the fatal mauling another resident, Scherade Rivas, was also attacked and bitten by the pitbulls. However, his mother, Susan, said she took no action because La Pierre was a policeman.

Christopher Brooker, then the HDC project manager at Edinburgh Garden, also testified he too had an encounter with one of the dogs and had received several complaints from angry residents which he reported to area manager, Allan Cunningham.

Seepersad said, “In the circumstances there was a duty for the HDC to implement systems by way of response to the said risk and it had an obligation to evaluate the magnitude of the risk, the degree of probability that the risk could lead to injury, and to consider that such dogs as those kept by the 1st Defendant (La Pierre) had the propensity to be dangerous and as they had previously escaped unto Flamboyant Avenue, it had an obligation to take steps to mitigate any such risk that such a situation could have posed to persons who were using Flamboyant Avenue.

“There were options available to the HDC which were not explored, it could have repaired the holes in the fence, or it could have taken steps so as to ensure that the first defendant effected the repairs or it could have taken steps to have the dogs lawfully removed. Although those options were available, the second defendant (HDC), failed to act. The HDC, through Mr Booker and M Cunningham, had knowledge of the threat that the dogs posed and though the risk of injury was foreseeable by a reasonable man, as a consequence of the failure to take action so as to prevent the presence of the dogs on Flamboyant Avenue.

The HDC’s only witness Sherman Holder, manager of HDC’s legal team, denied HDC had knowledge of the danger created by the dogs.

However, the judge said, “The court felt a degree of disquiet in relation to Mr Holder’s testimony as he appeared to have a very casual and cavalier approach to his evidence.

Representing the Rackal’s family was attorney Prem Persad-Maharaj while HDC was represented by attorney Shankar Bidaisee Rackal who was present in court with his two children, refused to comment on the matter.