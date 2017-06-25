You are here

Home

Single mother found dead at her home

Sharlene Rampersad
Published: 
Sunday, June 25, 2017

The body of a 28-year-old single mother was found at her home this morning with gunshot wounds.

Police are now on the scene of the murder in Thompson Street Gasparillo.

The victim has been identified as Ornella Phillips and the discovery was made around 9.45 am.

Police are continuing investigations.

News