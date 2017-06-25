As Tropical Storm Bret loomed, Trinis scrambled to ready their households for this menacing weather system.
Single mother found dead at her home
Published:
Sunday, June 25, 2017
The body of a 28-year-old single mother was found at her home this morning with gunshot wounds.
Police are now on the scene of the murder in Thompson Street Gasparillo.
The victim has been identified as Ornella Phillips and the discovery was made around 9.45 am.
Police are continuing investigations.
