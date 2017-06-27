Sabga-Aboud apologises for "careless words" on CNN's 'Parts Unknown' episode

Chairman of the Global Brands Group of Companies, Mario Sabga-Aboud has issued a statement apologising for statements made of the recent CNN production, 'Parts Unknown' that featured Trinidad and Tobago.

Sabga-Aboud has been receiving criticism after he said that while people of Syrian descent represented 1 percent of the population, they were the 'most powerful'.

In the conversation that followed during a family dinner with 'Parts Unknown' host Anthony Bourdain, another family member made reference to the diminishing middle-class and expressed fear that it would no longer serve as a buffer between the "haves" and the "have nots", leading to possible civil commotion.

But today Sabga-Aboud is admitting that his words were 'careless" and misrepresented himself and his values.

The following is Sabga-Aboud's statement issued today:

"On the recently broadcast CNN show 'Parts Unknown' I used careless words in referring to the standing of citizens of Middle Eastern descent in our society, and ended up misrepresenting myself and my values. I have never taken for granted the blessing to be a born and bred Trinbagonian.

I am, and have always been humbled by the opportunities and support I have received in my over 30 years in business in T&T. Over these many years, I have met with many people across the wider society who in one way or another have positively impacted and enriched my life.

This is testament to the amazing people of this country and as a Trinbagonian, I cherish that and I o­ffer my deepest apologies to anyone whom I o­ended. I always treat with appreciation, love and respect the members of my sta­, many of whom are like my family because they have been with me for over 25 and 30 years, and are fundamentally the reason for my accomplishments.

This was a regrettable moment where my excitement led me to misrepresent myself as boastful instead of proud. Though I cannot retract my words, I hope that you all recognise my remorse and accept my sincere apology."