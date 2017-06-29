San Fernando businessman Gregory Laing was snatched by kidnappers this morning and a $250,000 ransom has been demanded for his safe return.

Laing, the owner of Puff n Stuff bakery located Circular Road, Vistabella was taken by two men who bundled him in a waiting vehicle as he went to open the business for employees shortly after 3 am.

The T&T Guardian understands that senior police officers have been called to a meeting to discuss the kidnapping.



Describing the investigation as sensitive, a senior officer said police had to be careful regarding the information they put out in the public at this time.

Police said they could not yet determine the make or colour of the vehicle.



Police said they had also received information that a ransom call originated from Port-of-Spain. The Guardian was told that Port-of-Spain Division officers are currently searching the area.