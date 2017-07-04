Lexi Balchan is top SEA student

Marlene fired again In what’s probably the shortest-lived Government appointment in recent memory, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday fired Marlene McDonald from his Cabinet (again) after he had re-appointed...

UNC’s attempt to challenge property tax in Privy Council fails The United National Congress (UNC) has been denied permission to appeal to the Privy Council over the dismissal of an injunction against the collection of valuation return forms required for...

Cops move to charge Rayad Rayad Mohammed, the man accused of inciting violence against the family of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, is expected to be charged today.

New fishing facilities for Guaya Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat pleaded with fisherfolk to maintain and look after the facilities they use in his feature address when his ministry received the keys for the Guayaguayare...

END OF THE LINE FOR NEEDLES? A generation ago I confidently thought that by now, well into the 21st century, needles would be a thing of the past. Not so. Needles are alive and well, if sharper and easier to handle.

Caricom wants Webster as CWI director Caricom has made a recommendation to Cricket West Indies (CWI) to have former team psychologist Dr. Rudi Webster, as a director on the regional board.

Jeremie: T&T still seeking enlightened leadership Even with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the helm, People’s National Movement stalwart and former attorney general John Jeremie believes that T&T is still searching for “enlightened...