Lexi Balchan is top SEA student
Published:
Tuesday, July 4, 2017
A girl has topped the country once more in the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination. Lexi Balchan, 12, of Fitz Lane, Vance River placed first in the examination beating out over 18,000 other students. In an interview with the media shortly after the announcement, Lexi said she has aspirations of becoming a scientist when she gets older. She says the secret to her success was lots of hard work. Lexi has passed for Naparima Girls College in San Fernando.
