Man pleads "not guilty" in Facebook threat charge

Rayad Mohammed, the man who posted a Facebook threat against Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley's family, has pleaded not guilty.



Mohammed, 24, was placed on $15,000 bail, with his father as surety, when he appeared before Magistrate Ava Vanderberg Bailey in the Siparia Second Court this morning.



Mohammed was charged by Cpl Badree with sending a grossly offensive message by telephone.



She was represented by attorney Hasine Shaikh, together with Wayne Sturge. Sturge was not present.



Court prosecutor Sgt Starr Jacob said the prosecution has five witnesses and also disclosed several pieces of documents to the defense.

He said there is one outstanding document, which is an article, published in the Guardian newspaper.

The matter was adjourned to August 2 for case management.