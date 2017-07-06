Two JLSC members resign

Two retired judges on the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) have resigned, a statement by President's House has said.

Retired Justices of Appeal Roger Hamel-Smith and Justice Humphrey Stollmeyer have resigned from the JLSC by letters dated June 22, 2017 with said resignations becoming effective on June 30, 2017.

The statement says that Justice Stollmeyer also resigned as a member of the Defence Force Commissions Board (DFCB).

Justice Stollmeyer’s membership to the DFCB was predicated on his membership to the JLSC.

Both judges alluded to reasons personal to them for their resignations and thanked President Carmona for the opportunity to be of service to country.

Justice Hamel-Smith’s resignation concluded 27 years of public service while Justice Stollmeyer served about 16 years as a puisne judge and judge of the Court of Appeal.

The resignations come just over a month following calls for the Chief Justice and the entire JLSC to resign.