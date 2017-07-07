The Ministry of Education yesterday defended the placement of 18,180 students who wrote this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam as they said the process was transparent and based on a...
You are here
Food card workers being sent home
Scores of workers in the Ministry of Social Development food card unit are to be sent home at the end of this month.
T&T Guardian understands that the employees who were hired on contract to handle the assessment and distribution of food cards to the needy in society will be out of jobs by the end of the month.
Employees received a letter dated June 30, stating that their contracts expires on July 31 and that they be advised that completed performance appraisals must be submitted on July 28 to facilitate the preparation of their contract gratuity and secondly, all electronic devices including cell phones, laptops, that have been issued to them for the execution of their duties must be returned to the Ministry by July 28.
The letter ended by thanking them for their service and it also wished them all the best in their future endeavours. It was signed off by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.
The senior official said that some employees remained optimistic, “some are worried but the thing is we are not hearing anything from the human resources. Everyone is in a mood right now, some have mortgages, loans, some are going to school and we all have kids.”
“We help the needy and now, we may be the ones needing that very help because they are shutting us down,” the senior official said.
Minister of Social Development, Cherrie Ann Crichlow-Cockburn confirmed workers in the unit were being sent home but admitted that the Social Welfare Unit will be now take over the responsibility of food cards.
“It is not going to continue as a programme on its own. What we are doing is that we are adopting an integrated approach, So, what is going to happen is that the food card programme, will be provided through the Social Welfare Unit of the ministry,” Crichlow-Cockburn said in a telephone interview with CNC3 News.
Couva South MP, Rudy Indarsingh said he received a call on Wednesday from three people currently employed in the T&T Food Card Unit and told that the workers were being sent home.
“Letters of termination to 200 workers were sent out of the said ministry indicating that they will no longer have their jobs from the Office of the Director to the Deputy Director, all will be sent home and all the regional offices will be shut down,” Indarsingh said.
He condemned the action, “this is just a continuation of the government’s attack on workers in T&T.” Crichlow-Cockburn did not confirm the number of workers who would be affected.
According to a senior official at the ministry, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the entire department—Targeted Conditional Cash Transfer Programme—is going to be shut down.
Labour Minister, Jennifer Baptiste-Primus said she is yet to receive information on the matter and added that by law, once more than five employees are being retrenched, her ministry must be informed in advance.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online