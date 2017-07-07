Food card workers being sent home

Scores of workers in the Ministry of So­cial Development food card unit are to be sent home at the end of this month.

T&T Guardian under­stands that the employees who were hired on con­tract to handle the assess­ment and distribution of food cards to the needy in society will be out of jobs by the end of the month.

Employees received a letter dated June 30, stating that their con­tracts expires on July 31 and that they be advised that completed perfor­mance appraisals must be submitted on July 28 to facilitate the preparation of their contract gratui­ty and secondly, all elec­tronic devices including cell phones, laptops, that have been issued to them for the execution of their duties must be returned to the Ministry by July 28.

The letter ended by thanking them for their service and it also wished them all the best in their future endeavours. It was signed off by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.

The senior official said that some employees re­mained optimistic, “some are worried but the thing is we are not hearing an­ything from the human resources. Everyone is in a mood right now, some have mortgages, loans, some are going to school and we all have kids.”

“We help the needy and now, we may be the ones needing that very help because they are shutting us down,” the senior of­ficial said.

Minister of Social De­velopment, Cherrie Ann Crichlow-Cockburn con­firmed workers in the unit were being sent home but admitted that the Social Welfare Unit will be now take over the responsibil­ity of food cards.

“It is not going to con­tinue as a programme on its own. What we are do­ing is that we are adopting an integrated approach, So, what is going to hap­pen is that the food card programme, will be pro­vided through the Social Welfare Unit of the minis­try,” Crichlow-Cockburn said in a telephone inter­view with CNC3 News.

Couva South MP, Rudy Indarsingh said he re­ceived a call on Wednes­day from three people currently employed in the T&T Food Card Unit and told that the workers were being sent home.

“Letters of termination to 200 workers were sent out of the said ministry indicating that they will no longer have their jobs from the Office of the Director to the Deputy Director, all will be sent home and all the region­al offices will be shut down,” Indarsingh said.

He condemned the action, “this is just a continuation of the government’s attack on workers in T&T.” Crichlow-Cockburn did not confirm the number of workers who would be affected.

According to a senior official at the ministry, who spoke on the con­dition of anonymity, said that the entire depart­ment—Targeted Con­ditional Cash Transfer Programme—is going to be shut down.

Labour Minister, Jen­nifer Baptiste-Primus said she is yet to receive information on the matter and added that by law, once more than five employees are being retrenched, her ministry must be informed in ad­vance.