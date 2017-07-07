No leads in murder 12 months later

After one year and no justice, a La Romain mother is calling on the police to solve the murder of her son Mark Kern Richardson who was gunned down during a drive-by shooting at Dottin Street, San Fernando.

Andrea Richardson said before her son was killed, he expressed fear for his life and was searching for another place to move out.

“He had a fear where he was living. He told me his life was not safe. That he could not eat nor sleep. I don’t know who the enemy was but they moved him out in a different way,” Richardson said.

She said certain information was passed on to the police but no one has ever been held in connection with the crime which took place on June 16, 2016. She said numerous trips to the San Fernando police seeking answers has borne no fruit to date.

“Every time I go to the station they keep telling me to give them my name and address and they will get back to me. That has not happened.”

Richardson said although her son had a gun case in the court, which she claims was a ‘set up’, she did not know him to be living the life of any gangster.

“He was no drug person. He was not a bad person. He was always working, taking care of himself, depending on no one. He was employed with Peake’s as an air condition technician. He had dreams. He wanted to do so many things, go back to school to better himself so his family could look up to him.”

All of his dreams ended by the eight bullets which entered his body on that morning, she said. Saying that not one day goes by without her grieving for him, Richardson said that her son moved into the Dottin Street apartment only six months before he was killed. She said he left his hometown of La Romain to avoid trouble.

“He was being taken advantaged of. I saw with my own two eyes, two men running after him one day. They feel because he did not have a father they do what ever they wanted with him. That is why he moved out on his own.”

On June 17, she held a memorial service at her home to commemorate the first anniversary of his death in an attempt to get some closure.

“All I could do was keep a little service at home in memory of him to ask God to make peace with his soul.

“Because after a whole year I am just left wondering why he was killed and who killed him. His killer(s) are out there free, at large and laughing, having a good time while my son is six feet under.”

A senior police officer said the case is not closed.