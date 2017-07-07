Peacemaker killed after death threats

Three weeks to the date after receiving a death threat, a Laventille man was shot in the head as he awaited transport to his Dan Kelly home yesterday.

According to police reports, Sceall (pronounced Seal) Craig, 35, was standing at the corner of Picton and Africa Roads, John John, Laventille, around 5 am when residents said they heard gunshots.

They later found Craig’s body slumped face down on the roadway.

Police said Craig, a security guard, worked two jobs and about a month ago had to intervene in a physical altercation between a female co-worker and the woman’s male companion.

The woman later moved in with Craig and his fiancé after the same man threatened to kill her. The threats were then directed to Craig, who was accused of being romantically involved with his co-worker by the suspect who lives in St James.

The man told Craig he had three weeks to live. Craig’s co-worker filed a protection order against the man and went to court for the matter on Wednesday. Police said they have not arrested the suspect as yet. Craig’s fiancé, Marissa Matiste, told the media at the Forensic Science Centre that the couple was scheduled to be married on her birthday, August 31 and were to honeymoon in Tobago and then vacation in St Lucia.

The 32-year-old woman said they intended to complete the $1,400 payment on their wedding rings today. Matiste said the couple were teenage sweethearts who broke up but rekindled their love on February 23, 2015.

She said they both were originally from Indian Walk, Princes Town and she moved into his Laventille home when he went there to live closer to his mother and siblings.

“We don’t even have any pictures together we never even get to do that. He was the head of security where he worked. He was a very loving, caring individual,” Matiste said.

In an unrelated killing, police have identified the man who was murdered in Morvant as OJ Saunders, 34, of St Michael’s Village, Las Cuevas. Police said Saunders was found with gunshot wounds around 10.30 pm on Tuesday night at Poinsettia Drive, Morvant.

Police said they suspected that Saunders was murdered after he sought to collect money owed. Homicide officers said Saunders was constructing a house in the area. The killings have taken the murder toll to 257 for the year.