Probe into Burkie’s ‘guest appearance’JULY

The Police Commissioner and the aide-de-camp at President’s House are “looking into” whether any security breach occurred when a man whose name was not on the guest list for last Friday’s swearing-in ceremony of a government minister, was allowed to access the Pres­ident’s office, National Security Minister Edmund Dillon has said.

Dillon revealed this in the Senate yesterday, replying to queries from Opposition Senator Wade Mark.

Mark had asked if a security breach had oc­curred at President’s House when the man whose name was not on the guest list was allowed access to the Office of the President to attend the event last Friday.

Dillon said he was unable to say if a breach had occurred, adding, “The aide-de-camp (Major Dwayne Edwards) and the (acting) Commissioner of Police (Stephen Williams) are looking into the matter.”

Mark asked when the report will be con­cluded by the aide-de-camp Dillon couldn’t say.

Sea Lots jefe Cedric “Burkie” Burke was able to walk past Special Branch officers and had full access to the President’s Office while pos­ing for photos with now fired minister Marlene McDonald and President Anthony Carmona.

Burke, who wore a yellow shirt, not tucked in his trousers and a tie, to the event said he had been invited by his friend, Kenroy Dop­well, another Sea Lots don, to attend the event to celebrate McDonald’s return to the Cabinet.

McDonald was sacked by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley 48 hours later after she was found guilty by association with a man who has been on the radar of national security agencies for years now.

Among remarks, Rowley said a review of the security situation at President’s House was needed, systems required tightening in­cluding observances of protocols and ensuring water-tight systems there.

Following the overall McDonald issue, Burke has asked the Police Commissioner to say if there is any criminal investigation against him.

Yesterday, security officials explained, the CoP and President’s House aide-de-camp were examining last Friday’s function from two different aspects.

They said the aide-de-camp was looking into it from the President’s House adminis­trative side while the CoP was examining it from the aspect of Special Branch.

On Tuesday, checks confirmed that after news regarding the function broke hours after the swearing-in ceremony, President’s House officials immediately sought to “look into” the matter with an examination by the aide-de-camp.

A source confirmed Burke’s name was not on the guest list, but he arrived with someone else, Dopwell, and they both sat in the outer reception office and were asked to remain there. McDonald arrived shortly after, saw Burke, then everyone proceeded “upstairs.”

Sources claimed the situation occurred “very fast” as “the Prime Minister was ar­riving at the same time she did.” They said Burke was perceived as a guest of a proposed appointee.

The function had occurred at 1.30 pm. By 3.41 pm, watchdog group Fixin T&T had posted a photo from the function featuring McDonald and Carmona, both smiling, flank­ing Burke.