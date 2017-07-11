MP calls out SRC on overgrown cemetery

A day after the Siparia Regional Corporation (SRC) threatened to "name and shame" errant landowners, San Fernando East MP Randall Mitchell took the Corporation to task over the state of the Siparia Public Cemetery where the grass is higher than the tombstones.

On Saturday, Mitchell attended the funeral of PNM community stalwart Davis Chadband who died last week of a chronic illness. He said when it was time for the burial at the cemetery located at George Street, Siparia, mourners had to part grass to get to the grave site.

"We met grass that was waist high. Everybody was disgusted at how the place was unkept. This showed that those responsible had a gross disregard for the dead and the families of the dead," Mitchell said.

"This is a public cemetery and I am calling on the Siparia Regional Corporation to get their act together and to please maintain the cemetery and other public spaces that are under its authority,"

He said residents living near the cemetery had complained that it had been months since the grass had been cut and it had become an eyesore. One woman said people attending funerals risk being bitten by snakes and other insects just by going into the cemetery.

On Sunday, SRC chairman Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh said the Corporation planned to embark on a "name and shame" campaign to expose property owners and developers who alter land and watercourses illegally. He was speaking about the flooding in the Fyzabad and Désir communities where landowners had filled their properties and diverted a river.

Mitchell said the SRC is the landowner of the cemetery and under the Municipal Corporations' Ac is mandated to maintain the compound.

Section 112 (1) (f) of the Act states that the Corporation Fund should be applied toward payment of expenses incurred in the maintenance and management of markets, slaughterhouses, pastures, commons, recreation grounds or cemeteries and crematoria, under the control or management of the Corporation.

Contacted for comment, Ramadharsingh said the cemetery will get urgent attention. He said the SRC is looking into the upgrade of all cemeteries and cremation sites.