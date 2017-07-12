Cops wary of high child abuse rates during busy vacation period

Only 15 per cent of child abuse cases have been detected and taken before the court so far for 2017.

This was disclosed by Ag Superintendent of the T&T Police Service’s (TTPS) Child Protection Unit (CPU), Beverly Rodriguez during yesterday’s weekly police briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port-of-Spain.

Rodriguez said for the period January 1 to June 30, there have been 472 reports made to the CPU and 72 reports have been detected and are before the courts.

Keeping in mind that the July/August school vacation is here, Rodriguez urged parents to be mindful about who they have supervising their children while they are away from their homes. She also advised that they look out for any warning signs that may suggest some sort of sexual abuse.

“Parents are required to make decisions about the care and welfare of their children by several means. Parents/guardians, please research the day-care/camp and other places you intend to leave your children in the care of.

“Find out about the people who are going to be in charge of your children, the safety measures that are in place to secure your children and the persons who have access to the facility,” Rodriguez said.

Parents were also asked to ensure that they have developed “comfortable” relationships with their children.

“Do not be afraid or ashamed to talk to your youngsters about behaviours which may be detrimental to them.

“Teach them that there are predators in this world, and they come disguised in many forms (family, frien ds, and strangers). Encourage them to come to you when any situation feels uncomfortable. Let them know they can speak out,” Rodriguez said.

Regarding vacation camps, parents have been advised to be aware of the co-ed aspect “as the interaction between the genders, particularly adolescents, can prove to be a very sensitive issue.”



• The child showing signs of discomfort whilst walking or sitting.

• Reluctance to undress in the presence of others who they may have previously felt comfortable doing so.

• The child seems to possess unusually wide knowledge or interest in sexual acts which may be inappropriate to his or her age, or where seductive behaviour is displayed.

• Shying away from physical activities.

• Recurring sexually transmitted diseases. Pain, itching or burning in the genitals. Frequent urination.

• Making strong efforts to avoid a specific person, without an obvious reason. The child may not want to be alone with an aunt or uncle, with a minister or family friend, or with a coach or older brother or sister. The child may also cling to one person more than other. The reality is, all of the aforementioned can be sexually abusive towards the child.

• Running away from home.

• Exhibiting poor personal hygiene.