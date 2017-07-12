Kidnapping of Gregory Laing: Second man charged with disposing ransom

A second suspect who police claimed is linked to the kidnapping of San Fernando businessman, Gregory Laing, has been granted $150,000 bail.

Quincy Flatts, 24, of Picton Road, Laventille, was granted bail as he appeared before Magistrate Rehanna Ali in the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court charged with negotiating and disposing of Laing’s ransom.

Flatts was not called upon to plead to the charges which was laid indictably.

He was represented by Ian Brooks.

Flatts’ court appearance came days after his 29-year-old neighbour, Jesten Superville, appeared in court charged with being in possession of $2,500 linked to the ransom paid by Laing’s family for his safe release.

Superville was denied bail by acting Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle as he was already on bail for firearm offences when he was charged in relation to Laing’s kidnapping.

Both men will reappear in court on August 7.

Superville and Flatts were among the seven suspects who were detained on July 1, two days after Laing’s kidnapping.

Three of the suspects including Superville and a 17-year-old girl were arrested at Alicia’s Palace in Maraval, while the others were arrested at their homes in east Port-of-Spain. The teenager, whose six-month-old baby boy was with her at the time of her arrest, and another man were released by police earlier last week.

Last Friday, Superville and another suspect, an imam and CEPEP foreman, filed habeas corpus application asking police to justify their detention for over a week.

High Court Judge Ricky Rahim did not find police’s detention to be unlawful but ordered that they be charged or released by 11.30 am on Saturday morning.

Superville was charged by the deadline, while investigators decided to release the other suspect.

The two remaining suspects remained detained up to late yesterday.

Laing was kidnapped around 3 am last Thursday as he was opening his family’s Puff N Stuff Bakery at Circular Road, Vistabella. His family is also the owners of Tradewinds Hotel in St Joseph Village, San Fernando. Almost an hour later, his brother received a phone call from someone demanding a ransom of $270,000 for his safe return.

Police traced the call to the Beetham Gardens area and police immediately began conducting search exercises in communities in East Port-of-Spain for the missing man and his abductors.

As police intensified their search, Laing’s relatives reportedly delivered the ransom in two payments — $30,000 at a track in Beetham Gardens and later $240,000 near TATECO (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) Credit Union in Barataria.

Minutes after the final payment was delivered Laing was released unhurt along the Beetham Highway.