New events protocol at Pres House

Tighter security is expected at a President’s House swearing-in function today, as officials there have implemented a new security protocol following the last such function when the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) Marlene McDonald was sworn in as a Government Minister on July 1, before being fired 48 hours later because she was accompanied by an unofficial guest.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who’d fired McDonald, had said there was need for ensuring adherence to protocols and water-tight systems at President’s House in the wake of the appearance of Sea Lots community leader Cedric “Burkie” Burke at the swearing-in function of McDonald.

In fact, the PM noted that he had fired McDonald for aligning herself to Burke at the event.

Today, President Anthony Carmona will administer the oath of office to a member of the Statutory Authorities Appeal Board at 11.30 am.

The Office of the President yesterday stated that the names of members of the media attending the ceremony must be submitted to the office before 10 am and will not be accepted after 10 am. The notification stressed—in red—that a dress code, such as a jacket for men, will apply.

“The office also stressed (in red) “compliance with dress code is a must.”

Sources said protocols are being strictly adhered to at today’s function and all others, following the recent issue when McDonald was sworn in.

Although he appeared with McDonald at that function, Burke’s name had not been on the guest list for the function at President’s House. Burke also confirmed he hadn’t been invited, as did his neighbour Sea Lots activist Kenroy Dopwell, an officially invited guest of McDonald.

Burke, who took issue with the PM’s statements, subsequently called on the Police Commissioner to say if he was being investigated or facing any charges.

Contacted yesterday, Burke’s attorney, Richard Clarke-Wills, confirmed there’s been no response from the CoP yet.

Williams didn’t immediately reply to calls yesterday. He was said to be overseas.

Last week, National Security Minister Edmund Dillon said the CoP and aide-de camp at President’s House were “looking into” the issue of whether any security breach occurred at the July 1 ceremony.

The CoP was examining aspects concerning Special Branch, which is involved at President’s House and the aide-de-camp was examining administrative aspects concerning the House.

Last week sources at President’s House conceded Burke’s name had not been on their guest list but he was allowed access despite that.

Yesterday, sources were unable to say if the aide-de-camp had completed the review or if the President might speak about the situation after today’s function.