$7,500 fine for woman in blue soap ganja bust

A 21-year-old woman has been fined $7,500 after she admitted to attempting to smuggle a quantity of marijuana, concealed in two bars of blue soap, to her boyfriend at the Mayaro Police Station.

Around 1.40 pm on Wednesday, Sherece St Clair, of Princes Town, went to visit her boyfriend, who had been charged with a recent robbery in Mayaro.

Police said he had contacted St Clair from the police station and asked her to bring several items for him.

When St Clair arrived at the police station, she brought several items of clothing and toiletries including two bars of blue soap.

Police said St Clair met WPC Birball Connell who checked the items and noticed the blue soap seemed strange.

When she checked more carefully, a piece of one of the soaps fell off, revealing, a black plastic back stuffed in the hollowed out centre.

Inside one of the soaps was compressed marijuana, weighing 14 grammes, wrapped in a black plastic bag.

The other soap contained 20 hand-rolled cigarettes.

St. Clair was detained and subsequently charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

She was taken to court on Thursday and pleaded guilty before Magistrate Rae Roopchand at the Mayaro Magistrate Court.

She was fined $7,500 or in default serve 12 months in prison. She was ordered to pay $4,000 immediately