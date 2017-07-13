Penalty if cargo vessel arrives late

Chairman of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) Allison Lewis says the Ocean Flower 2, the passenger vessel sourced for the sea bridge, faces a penalty of US$26,500 (TT$185,500) a day, if it arrives in this country seven days later than the scheduled arrival date of July 17.

The Ocean Flower has been leased from Bridgemans Services Group of Vancouver, Canada, at a daily charter rate of US$26,500 (TT$185,500).

Lewis said, “there is a penalty associated with late arrival and there are performance standards and if they don’t meet those performance standards the arrangement could come to an end.”

The vessel had a contractual obligation to be in this country as agreed to by July 17, but the arrival date has been pushed back by almost a week after being delayed in Japan and Russia. Lewis admitted there were “some problems in the crossing,” but did not go into details.

At yesterday’s post-Cabinet press conference, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan announced that the cargo vessel for the sea bridge, Cabo Star, is expected to arrive on Sunday while the Ocean Flower will arrive later in the month.

The two vessels were chartered to alleviate significant sea bridge problems since the departure of the Super Fast Galicia after the contract was not renewed in April 21. Since then two other vessels, a barge, the Trinity Transporter and a cargo vessel, the Atlantic Provider, were leased on a short-term basis but met strong objection from users.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Port Authority said that the Ocean Flower “does not have long range fuel capacity and is required to make various stops for fuel.”

In addition it said “weather conditions presented a challenge for the vessel to transit at its most efficient speed and in the interest of safety, it had to travel at a considerably reduced speed, which resulted is this delayed arrival.” Tracking information indicates that the vessel is still out in the ocean near Japan.

The Ocean Flower 2 was built in 1996 it has the capacity to transport 600 people and 225 cars.

Asked why the Port selected a vessel as old as the T&T Express and which can develop problems, Lewis said “there were a number of things including availability.”

She said, “the time we were looking for a vessel was a very bad time because of the summer charter arrangements and there were not too many boats with the specs that we required or that we could live with that essentially we could have chosen from.”

The alternative, she said, was “to tell Tobago they will have to wait until October.”

Lewis also denied that any one linked to the ruling People’s National Movement was linked to the charter of the vessel. She added, “to my knowledge there is no PNM financier involved. We were out there looking for a vessel and it was tendered as one of the alternatives offered to the port authority. The people contracted were Bridgeman Services,” a company based in Canada. But she could not say whether the company had a local agent.

Although Sinanan sought regular updates on the search for the vessel, she said, there was no directive from Sinanan as to which vessel to select. She said Sinanan’s involvement came after the recommendation was made, “once the recommendation goes through the tenders and board we would make recommendations to the Ministry of Works, it goes to the Minister and he gets approval from the Cabinet.”

In the Maritime industry once a vessel is older than 15 years it is recommended that it be replaced. Both the T&T Express and the T&T Spirit are older than 15 years and have been experiencing mechanical and other problems.

Asked whether taxpayers will have to foot the bill for maintenance of the Ocean Flower 2, Lewis said,“it is on a charter hire and Bridgemans Services will be responsible for maintenance.”

The Canadian Company, she said, will also pay for “crew accommodation for the vessel.”

The Port Authority depended on insurance market specialist Lloyd’s of London to conduct inspections of both the Ocean Flower 2 and the Cabo Star. Lewis said based on the report submitted “everything was good with the vessel.”

President of the Tobago Chamber Demi John Cruickshank said the Chamber was not asked to be part of the process for the selection of the vessel and they were now “shocked to hear about the problems being experienced.”

He said in the past the Chamber’s views were sought on vessels and “we were part of the process.”