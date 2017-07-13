Police foil attempted abduction in Woodbrook

Police have foiled the attempted abduction of a Chinese national in Woodbrook.

According to reports around midday, the man was walking along Damian Street, opposite the One Woodbrook Place complex, when a white Honda City pulled alongside him.

Police said two occupants got out and attempted to force the man into the trunk but were almost immediately confronted by police officers, who were on patrol in the area.

The victim was freed and taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital for a medical examination. The two suspects were detained and are currently in police custody.

The vehicle used by the abductors, a Honda City, which police believe may have been stolen, was wrecked and taken away for forensic analysis.

The area remained cordened off up to 1.15 pm as police and crime scene investigators continued their investigations.

Today's incident comes almost two weeks after San Fernando businessman Gregory Laing was kidnapped.

Laing was abducted on June 29 and was released after his family paid a $270,000 ransom.

Two men have seen been charged in connection with Laing's kidnapping.