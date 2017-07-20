Army admits grave error

Ex-CDF: I’m not satisfied with response Gail Alexander “It didn’t meet my expectations.” That was the disappointed view of former chief of defence staff Kenrick Maharaj yesterday, after the T&T Defence Force (TTDF) apologised for naming him as the person who authorised Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s children to pose with high-powered weapons at the Camp Cumuto shooting range in 2015.

The TTDF wrote to Maharaj on Tuesday clearing him on the issue, after a letter signed by Defence Force CDF Rodney Smart named him in April as the person who authorised the range practice.

The TTDF said a board of inquiry into the incident didn’t name Maharaj “nor did it state that you had any knowledge of the subject range practice and/or that you granted approval for the same to be conducted.” It said the range practice was in fact authorised by “the military chain of command through the delegated authority of the Chief of Defence Staff and subject to the necessary protocols being put in place by way of administrative instruction.”

The TTDF “sincerely apologised” for any inconvenience and/or embarrassment caused to Maharaj.

The letter, signed by TTDF’s Lt Colonel Sheldon Ramanan (acting director staff judge advocate), was the culmination of months of queries concerning the pictures of the children posing with high powered weapons—some of which still remain unanswered.

In last year’s Budget debate, United National Congress MP Roodal Moonilal raised the issue of the children posing with the weapons at Camp Cumuto. UNC Senator Wayne Sturge then wrote the army in March requesting answers on the issue based on the Freedom of Information Act.

An April reply signed by Smart stated that a board of inquiry on the matter indicated Al-Rawi’s children accompanied him to Camp Cumuto on October 31, 2015. This was to witness a tactical display to familiarise the AG with actions his security team may have to use in the event of an incident. Smart stated “it was established the former chief of defence staff Major General Kenrick Maharaj, acting on his own volition, authorised the range practice.”

Replies to Sturge also cleared the AG of abusing his power in the matter. However, Maharaj subsequently denied he’d authorised the practice, as he was not there, nor that he invited the AG to the base for any range firing activity in October 2015 or any other time. Maharaj also called out Smart on the “erroneous contents of the TTDF response” to Sturge and sought a retraction of its statements and an official public statement to undo the hurt caused to him and his family “in light of this painful, unfortunate but avoidable faux pas.”

Maharaj had also signalled legal action was being considered.

In the army’s response on Tuesday, it said it had considered the public interest requirements under (Section 35 ) of the Freedom of Information Act concerning Sturge’s request for disclosure of proceedings of the inquiry and “... it was determined that to place this in the public domain would severely jeopardise individual and organisational security and by extension, weaken the nation’s security.”

As such, the TTDF exempted the inquiry proceedings from the letter.

The letter added, “The said letter in response to Senator Sturge did not purport to be an extract from the Board of Inquiry. The record of proceedings of the Board of Inquiry did not name you Major General Kenrick Maharaj nor did it state that you had any knowledge of the subject range practice and /or that you granted approval for the same to be conducted.

“As you are no doubt aware the subject range practice and/or the granting of approval for same would normally be approved by the chain of command through the delegated authority of the Chief of Defence Staff and subject to the necessary protocols being put in place by way of an administrative instruction.

“As a consequence, there was no requirement for you (Major General Kenrick Maharaj) to attend the Board of Inquiry as a witness to give any testimony as you would not have been privy to the facts surrounding the subject inquiry.”

In blanking Maharaj’s request for a copy of the record of proceedings of the inquiry, the TTDF reiterated this had been exempted from the FOI Act. It, however, advised Maharaj he has right of appeal to the Ombudsman and/or the right to seek judicial review in court on the matter.

Contacted yesterday, Maharaj neither confirmed or denied he’d pursue legal action.

Expressing disappointment on the letter, he added, “This doesn’t have enough to give me comfort. I’m not comfortable with what was written. It didn’t meet my expectations, as it didn’t address the real issue.”

He added, “I had also given TTDF six points of rebuttal in my letter to them on the army’s reported statements (to Sturge’s request), but those points were not addressed by this either.

“I reserve my overall comments on the issue at this time, so as not to prejudice proceedings moving forward.”

Maharaj insisted the issue over who authorised Al-Rawi’s children to hold the weapons remained.

UNC’s Sturge also said,”The plot thickens - they can’t be trusted. More than ever now answers are needed. The Defence Force has only just cleared up the distraction they created.

“We now have to ask who/what is this ‘military chain of command?’ The buck had to stop somewhere and with someone. In the same vein they were prepared to throw (Maharaj) under the bus, the person(s) responsible should also be thrown under said bus.”

UNC Senator Gerald Ramdeen, via release, also deemed TTDF’s apology “empty.”

“Brigadier General Smart cannot continue in office as CDF after TTDF’s shocking revelation,” he said.

Since the TTDF has now stated the army inquiry into the matter didn’t name Maharaj, he added, “Upon what basis could Brigadier General Smart have signed this (April) letter making such serious and damaging allegations against the man who he succeeded? He has a public duty to disclose who drafted the April 2017 letter, whose counsel was sought before that was signed and what steps he took before signing the letter to verify contents as being true, correct and accurate.”

He added: “We can now add the TTDF to the Judiciary, Integrity Commission and Police Service as institutions that have been compromised under this Government.”

Neither Smart nor Al-Rawi replied to calls yesterday.