Bulgarians in card scam fined $90,000

Four Bulgarians who pleaded guilty to card skimming charges were ordered to pay over $90,000 yesterday or face up to three years in prison.

Daniel Nedelchev and Emil Mihalev, both 25, who are charged with maliciously damaging a Republic Bank Limited automatic banking machine, stealing parts of the machine and possession of card skimming equipment, were each fined $25,000 for the card skimming offence. They were ordered to pay $15,000 immediately and the remainder on or before July 28 or face a three-year jail term with hard labour.

For maliciously damaging the ABM they were fined $5,000 each to be paid forthwith or serve nine months in jail with hard labour, and made to pay $1,050 each to RBL forthwith or serve six weeks’ simple imprisonment. They were also each ordered to pay $800 in compensation for stealing the ABM parts or face six weeks’ imprisonment.

Court prosecutor Insp. Rajesh Lal argued against a fine as punishment on the basis that their punishment should serve as a deterrent to other would-be skimmers. He said the Fraud Squad has recorded 600 cases from January to June. He added that both men got their passports on the same day, June 6, and their first place of travel was to T&T days later, entering the country on June 11. He added that two weeks after arriving they committed the offences on June 25.

The men, both taxi drivers according to their attorney Matthew Gayle, said they were “deeply sorry” for their actions. Gayle said their arrest caused undue anxiety to their families in Bulgaria. He asked for a non-custodial sentence in his mitigating plea, as the men would have spent some time in custody with a language barrier.

The men’s countrymen, Dimitar Georgiev, 47, and Toncho Tonchev, 22, were fined a total of $40,000 for being in possession of card skimming equipment on June 16. Georgiev, a fisherman, was fined $25,000 and ordered to pay $15,000 immediately and the balance on or before July 28. Tonchev was fined $15,000 and ordered to pay $10,000 forthwith and the balance in the same period as Georgiev. Both men will reappear in the Arima Magistrates’ Court today to answer the charge of tampering with the ATM at the Piarco Plaza branch of RBL.

In passing sentence, Magistrate Christine Clarke said she took into consideration the four foreigners’ guilty plea at the first opportunity and that the men had clean records both locally and internationally prior to their arrests. She said she also considered the fact that the men committed the acts while guests in the country and damaged what she deemed to be a public convenience.

Charles also commended Constables Efaye Joint and Shelly Plant of the Fraud Squad for their efficiency in dealing with the case and being ready in the shortest possible time.