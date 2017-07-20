Cabo Star makes Tobago trial run today

The Cabo Star cargo vessel will be sailing off on a trial sailing to Tobago today and will officially begin operations servicing the sea bridge between T&T by Monday.

This was disclosed by Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan following a full tour of the cargo vessel, along with Minister of Tourism Shamfa Cudjoe and officials from the Port Authority of T&T Board (PATT) and ministry officials, yesterday. The vessel docked at the Port of Port-of-Spain Port at midnight Thursday.

After the tour, Sinanan said he was quite satisfied and added that he fully supported the PATT’s board and chairman Allison Lewis in acquiring the vessel.

A second vessel, the Ocean Flower, is currently on its way to T&T.

Both vessels were leased from Bridgemans Services Group of Vancouver, Canada, at a daily cost of US$22,500 (around TT$157,500) and US$26,500 (TT$185,500) respectively, and are expected to fill the transportation gap created when the Super Fast Galicia left these shores in April after a contractual fallout with PATT.

The Cabo Star will cost the Government TT$4,725,000 per month and the Ocean Flower TT$5,565,000.

The Cabo Star, which is expected to take, for the most part, five hours to get to either island, is expected to bring a great ease to truckers, according to Sinanan.

“I cannot judge if this vessel is better than the Galicia, but it will accommodate the 130 truckers at any point in time and will carry a minimum of 130 trucks, including the big ones. Also, it can carry 130 passengers, which is far more than 12,” Sinanan said.

The maintenance and staffing will be provided by the vessel’s owners given that it is being charted for one year. The vessel does not have the capacity to sail between both islands twice a day, but will sail once from either island and for six days a week. Once the Cabo Star vessel begins operations, both the Atlantic Provider and the Barge will be pulled from the sea bridge, he said.

Cudjoe meanwhile said she is waiting with “bated breath to see the vessel fully functional.”

She also disclosed that when the vessel docks in Tobago later today, Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Kelvin Charles and Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (Tobago East MP), will go on a tour.

With respect to docking arrangements in Port-of-Spain, Sinanan said dredging and the removal of an old jetty was under way and that soon the vessel will be able to dock at Queen’s Wharf.