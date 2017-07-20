Judge grants part of $ to fight against violence

Fed up of repeatedly ordering the State to pay compensation to the victims of abusive prisons officers, a High Court Judge has made an innovative proposal for the reduction of prison violence.

Delivering a 65-page judgement yesterday in a case of five remand prisoners, who were injured by prisons officers during a search exercise at the Golden Grove Prison, Arouca, in 2015, High Court Judge Vasheist Kokaram said the current scheme for the award of exemplary damages was not achieving its role in deterring misconduct by prisons officers.

“If in making these awards the court must be mindful of matters in mitigation and must be mindful that the taxpayer ultimately pays the price for the errant use of force by masked men, then the award must be crafted to finally bring home to the prison authorities that there must be an alternative way to develop a better environment that will mitigate against the use of excessive force,” Kokaram said.

Kokaram proposed that while the five men were entitled to $50,000 each in exemplary damages in addition to the $335,000 in total compensation for the injuries they suffered, they should only receive one third of the figure.

He then issued a precedent-setting “split order” in which the remaining $166,666.67 is to be paid to an interest-bearing account and be used for prison violence reform.

Under the order, the first of its kind to be issued in T&T, the men’s attorneys and those for the State will have three months to decide which programmes or NGOs the funds will be used to finance.

However, Kokaram ruled that if no agreement can be reached the money and corresponding interest will then be paid to the five men in two tranches—one immediate and the other within two years.

Kokaram was careful to note that prisoners and prison officers should not be solely blamed for the violence.

“While there may be a temptation to blame prisoners for prison violence, the lessons learnt in our judgements is that the amount of violence in a prison has much to do with its culture, the effectiveness of management and inept excuses to mistreat prisoners,” he said.

The assault and battery lawsuit arose out of an incident at the Remand Yard section of the prison on June 16, 2015, in which Jason Raymond, Marvin Scott, Ryan Stephens, Christopher Lewis and Junior Collins were beaten.

According to the evidence in the case, the five men claimed they were in their respective cells during a routine search exercise when they were attacked without reason by a group of masked prisons officers armed with riot batons.

Their injuries were so serious they could not be treated at the prison’s infirmary and had to be warded in public hospitals for several days.

The officers did not testify during the trial, as state attorneys claimed their safety was at risk if they revealed themselves in court.

In their defence statements, the officers claimed they were acting in self defence, as the alleged victims had attacked them by throwing objects and the contents of their slop pails during the search.

After analysing the evidence, Kokaram ruled in the group’s favour.

Collins was awarded $55,000 for his injuries, Scott was awarded $75,000 and Raymond $65,000.

Both Lewis and Stephens received $70,000 each.

In addition to the damages, Kokaram ordered the State to pay their legal costs.

The men were represented by Gerald Ramdeen, while Fyard Hosein, SC and Rishi Dass represented the State.