Judicial gag order

The judiciary has moved to seal all the documents involved in the legal action filed by former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar against Chief Justice Ivor Archie, the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC) and President Anthony Carmona.

It appears to have been done without the knowledge of Ayers-Caesar’s attorney Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC, who, having filed the documents on Wednesday, was unaware of the ‘gag order’ when Guardian Media contacted him yesterday.

Guardian Media Limited has been reliably informed that the documents have been barred from public view and the contents of the action will only be opened when it is called up before a judge.

Sources told Guardian Media a request to seal the matter would have had to pass through the Registrar of the Court.

The concept of document sealing a legal matter is done worldwide to protect, among other items, trade or state secrets.

In the case of Ayers-Caesar, however, senior legal professionals yesterday said if a request was made for sealing the case it would have to come from the party filing the matter and that is subject to very stringent considerations.

“Something sounds fishy,” one attorney said, saying the registrar can’t act without a request, especially since the concept of justice requires that judicial proceedings remain public.

Another logical assumption following this move, a legal source added, is that moves will also be made to have the hearing “in-camera” and debar the media from reporting on the proceedings.

Checks at the High Court revealed there were minor details of the case the court information desk at the Hall of Justice, Port-of-Spain, while the registry said it had no information on its system. The case has been assigned to Justice David Harris but no date has been set for a first

hearing.

But legal sources said the lawsuit had three affidavits attached - one from Ayers-Caesar, her husband and friend Magistrate Cheron Raphael. Ayers-Caesar’s husband and Raphael were present at her swearing-in ceremony at the Office of the President in April.

A pre-action protocol letter dated June 16, 2017, which is public, points to certain pieces of evidence on which the former chief magistrate’s case will be hinged - among them private email exchanges between the Chief Justice and the Chief Magistrate.

In that letter, Ayers-Caesar asked for judicial review of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission for seeking her resignation by means of “unlawful pressure.” Saying the CJ threatened that if she did not resign he would recommend her appointment be revoked, she asked to be reinstated and accused the JLSC of misfeasance in public office.

Guardian Media understands the lawsuit was also sealed as the parties are still locked in negotiations for a settlement, though sources said one is unlikely.

Speaking on CNC3’s Morning Brew yesterday, Maharaj had said the public will learn “all the facts surrounding the forced resignation and all the facts surrounding the JLSC having the necessary information on the part-heard matters and how the practice has been in the past for when judges and magistrates have several outstanding matters.”

Maharaj pointed to the case of Justice David Myers, whom he said had 63 part-heard matters and “he was de-rostered for a few months in order for him to complete the part-heard matters.”

According to Maharaj the evidence in court will show it was possible for the JLSC “to appoint Ayers-Caesar as a judge and to make the appointment effective from a certain date, so that she could complete the part-heard matters.”

In addition, he said he will lead evidence to show that “even her swearing in could have been postponed in order for her to complete the part heard matters.”

Meanwhile, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard is expected to give his decision on whether the 53 cases left unfinished by Ayers-Caesar have to be restarted next week. He is expected to give his decision when the cases come up for hearing before acting Chief Magistrate

Maria Busby Earle-Caddle. (With reporting by DEREK ACHONG)