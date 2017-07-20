Man found dead on highway

An unidentified man was found with his head bashed in along the westbound lane of the Audrey Jeffers Highway yesterday morning.

According to police, the man, believed to be in his late 40s, was found around 12.30 am by passers-by. Police said the man had a gaping wound to the side of the head and believe he may have been killed and his body dumped. They are also not ruling out the possibility the man may have been killed in a hit-and-run.

The man, of East Indian descent, is about five feet tall and was bare backed, wearing long black jeans rolled up to the end and was bare feet.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact the St James Police Station.