State to appeal liquidation ruling

The Government is planning to appeal the decision of a High Court judge to reject its application for the appointment of two provisional liquidators for CL Financial (CLF).

Sources close to the state’s legal team said yesterday that attorneys began drafting the appeal shortly after Justice Kevin Ramcharan dismissed their application during a late night hearing at the Port-of-Spain High Court on Wednesday.

The T&T Guardian understands that the appeal was expected to be filed yesterday afternoon and that the Government will be seeking an urgent hearing of the court to determine the matter before CLF’s shareholders meet next Tuesday to retake control of the company’s board.

The Government made the application and a corresponding winding up petition for the company earlier this month after the shareholders signalled their intention to change the composition of the board, which was government-controlled since the bailout of its cash-strapped subsidiary, Clico, in 2009.

As a condition of the bailout, CLF’s shareholder’s agreement with the government had agreed to honour its subsidiary’s debt and allow government to select four members, including the chairman, to CLF’s seven-member board.

At the meeting, scheduled for after the winding-up petition comes up for hearing before Ramcharan on Tuesday, the shareholders are being asked to vote on whether Carlton Reis and Kirk Carpenter should be elected as additional members of the board. If successful, the shareholders would control majority interest with five members, while the Government would remain with its original four board members.

The shareholders’ move was reportedly based on the refusal of the Ministry of Finance to consider a proposal from independent auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), which suggested that they be given control of the company and allowed to renegotiate its repayment arrangement for the $15 billion still owed to the Government. They are claiming that the company’s debt to the Government is inflated and the company is not insolvent, as is required for winding up proceedings.

In her submissions in support of the appointment of the liquidators, head of the State’s legal team Deborah Peake, SC, claimed it was to prevent the shareholders from disposing of the company’s assets whilst the winding up petition is being determined by Ramcharan.

In response, John Jeremie, SC, who led the team for the shareholders, who together have a over 60 per cent stake in the company, warned that the appointment was a “drastic intrusion” that may have irreparable consequences on the company.

“A liquidator is an undertaker. There is no life after a liquidator becomes involved. The company dies,” Jeremie said.

Ramcharan eventually agreed with Jeremie in his oral decision, as he claimed the application was premature because the State could not prove the shareholder’s future conduct. Despite Ramcharan’s ruling, the Government still has a lifeline in recouping its investment through liquidation, as its winding up petition against the company is still to be determined. However, the process would be time consuming.