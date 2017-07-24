Machine operator in court for teen's murder

The man accused of using his pick-up van to run over a teenager after the teen intervened in a domestic fight appeared before a Siparia Magistrate Margaret Alert today charged with murder.

Anthony Sinanan, 37, a machine operator, of Sudama Trace, South Oropouche is accused of murdering 17-year-old David Sancarro on July 16 at Red Brick Trace, South Oropouche.

Sancarro, of Belle View was killed after he was knocked down and rolled over.

Sinanan was charged by Sgt Adesh Gookool after getting advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul last Friday.

The accused who was remanded into prison custody is scheduled to return to court August 21.