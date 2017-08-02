Auditors couldn’t verify CLF figures, says Bharath

Auditors were unable to verify figures brought forward from 2009 concerning CL Financial’s audited statements and were unable to sign off on those statements as a result, former minister of finance Vasant Bharath has said.

Bharath spoke about the issue as debate raged on why Government was unable to access information on CL Financial’s audited statements.

Former People’s National Movement finance minister Mariano Browne had asked called on current Finance Minister Colm Imbert and the current Government to say why the Government-controlled CLF board didn’t provide audited financial statements for eight years although it was required to.

Browne had raised the queries after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last week said his Government had had “great difficulty” in getting information about CLF’s financial position and there were “no audited statements” of companies. He had noted that the government-controlled CLF board was required to provide audited financial statements, as this was required under the state’s 2009 agreement with CLF majority shareholders following the bailout of its collapsed insurance subsidiaries, Clico and British American.

However on Browne’s query, Imbert had said, “I suggest you ask the UNC why in the five years and three months under their tenure, the statements were not prepared.”

But Bharath told the T&T Guardian that once the shareholders’ agreement continued to be signed and remained in effect, there would have been no necessity to have information such as revaluation of assets, cash flow and profit/loss divulged.

Bharath added, “In any event, what happened during 2010-2015 was the auditors were unable to verify figures brought forward from 2009 and were unable to sign off on audited accounts. But that’s what they’ve been working on in the last few years. I don’t know if they were able to produce audited accounts.”

Imbert is expected to make a comprehensive statement on the CLF issue following today’s Cabinet session.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, David Walker (Clico Stakeholders Alliance), Rishi Maharaj (Disclosure Today) and Afra Raymond also said over the past eight and a half years each had made requests for financial information regarding the CLF issue.

They added, “Mr Walker requested intra group balances as far back as 2012 via the Freedom of Information Act. Had that simple report been received on a monthly basis, then Cabinet and the Finance Minister would have known about the malpractice they’ve only just discovered.

“The only reporting demanded was an unspecified quarterly report that in practice said nothing. Even then, it was only supplied to Parliament on four occasions when there should have been more than a dozen.”

They asked if Government was also denied access to information,”or, is it that they inexplicably didn’t request it. What reporting did the Cabinet and Finance Ministry demand?”

“We heard from the Prime Minister that they’ve only ‘just discovered’ a number of things that would have been obvious had they ever bothered to seek the information that we sought. After eight years and a half of expensive governmental control, the population is now being told the Government didn’t know what was being done or how taxpayers’ monies was spent while Government appointees operated.

“To protect taxpayers, Government should immediately lift the veil that they erected around their appointees’ actions and respond positively now to every one of our very basic requests. For instance, has the Government been running an insolvent company in defiance of our laws? Did we advance money to Clico/BAT based on assets in an insolvent CLF?”

They noted that Raymond had won a court action to access CLF information, but now faces drawn out appeals by successive administrations seeking to withhold information from the public. Walker and Disclosure Today also made requests that have been either ignored or denied, which “clearly demonstrates that across the political divide, there’s clear policy of denial of information to the public,” they added.