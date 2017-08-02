Concern over Trump’s new immigration plan

In his continued efforts to clamp down on immigrants entering the United States, President Donald Trump yesterday embraced legislation that seeks to cut legal immigration by 50 per cent in the next ten years.

This move will hamper American citizens and legal residents’ ability to take family members into the country.

The new legislation from Republican Senators David Perdue, of Georgia and Tom Cotton, of Arkansas, would place new limits on legal immigration and seek to create a system based more on merit and skills than family ties.

Perdue and Cotton introduced the legislation in February. It would change the 1965 law to reduce the number of legal immigrants, limiting the number of people able to obtain green cards to join families already in the United States. The bill would also aim to slash the number of refugees in half and eliminate a programme that provides visas to countries with low rates of immigration.

International relations expert Professor Andy Knight, who is based in Canada, said yesterday that if the bill were to be passed in the Congress, there would be some implications for Trinidadians who have family members living in the US and who wish to join them. He did not give details about the implications.

Knight said, “If it were to pass through Congress, yes it would have implications for Trinidadians who have family members living in the US and who want to join them.

“The merits based system Trump has in mind is not really like Canada’s or Australia’s. The intent behind that bill is to cut back significantly on who can get a green card in the US.”

He added that Trump’s plan doesn’t have much to show in terms of his legislative agenda, saying Trump-care went down to defeat in the Senate.

“But this half-baked attempt to reform the US immigration system is likely to go nowhere. Apparently, Trump discussed with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Canada’s skills-based immigration policy. He claims to like the Canadian approach to immigration. However, he really does not understand it, except superficially,” Knight said.

He said the bill proposed by Perdue and Cotton was really an anti-immigration bill and nothing like the Canadian points-based policy aimed at bringing into Canada skilled immigrants who can hit the ground running and make contributions to Canadian society immediately upon arrival.

“The bill that Trump is endorsing would cut immigration into the US by 50 per cent over 10 years. It is very unlikely to pass in the Congress,” he said.

“My sense is that the draft bill by Senators Perdue and Cotton will likely not get the support it needs to get through the Congress. Trump will have failed one more time in delivering on another one of his promises.”