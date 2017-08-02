Ex-cop sues State for spinal injury $

A retired police officer who suffered a spinal injury while on duty 11 years ago has taken the State to court for failing to appoint a Compensation Committee under the provisions of the Protective Services Compensation Act.

Fazal Ghany, who is being represented by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissesar SC and Gerald Ramdeen, is also seeking compensation for the delay in having his claim assessed.

Yesterday, they filed an application which came up before Justice Devindra Rampersad in the San Fernando High Court, to have the matter heard during the vacation period as a matter of urgency.

However, the judge adjourned the matter to be heard today before Justice Joan Charles, at the Hall of Justice, Port-of-Spain.

Speaking afterward, Persad-Bissessar said 11 years ago Ghany made an application to the Compensation Committee after he fell and injured his back while on the job, but his application was rejected on the basis that his injury did not fall under the Act.

After his lawsuit was dismissed in the local courts, he appealed to the Privy Council which found his injury did fall within the Act and he was entitled to compensation.

The Privy Council, in 2015, remitted the application to the Committee for his compensation to be assessed. However, Persad-Bissessar said for the past two years no Committee has been in place.

Describing as gross negligence the State’s failure to appoint a Committee, she said over 14,000 members of the protective services, including prison, fire and police officers, can be affected. The State, through its attorney Anthony Bullock, has asked for three weeks to sort out the issue. Bullock told the judge that Cabinet had recommended the names of people to be appointed to the Committee, but there was a legal issue and the appointments were not done. However, Persad-Bissessar said the State has no defence.

She said the State’s failure to abide by judgment of the highest court of the land undermines the administration of justice and the rule of law. She also stated that any further delay would be an injustice not only the Ghany but other officers who have suffered injuries on the job. She said Ghany knew of at least five officers who were injured on the job but cannot receive any compensation.

In the claim, Ghany is contending that his constitutional rights were breached in that he has been denied his right to property, which is the compensation, and his right to access of the Compensation Committee and the rule of law.

He is asking the court to order the Cabinet to take steps to appoint the committee and is seeking compensation for a breach of his constitutional rights and an award of damages for the delay in assessing his compensation.