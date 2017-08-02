Man found dead in his car

A Moruga man died while undergoing treatment shortly after he was discovered bleeding from gunshot wounds in his car at St Mary’s Village, Moruga, yesterday.

Police are yet to determine why Ian Sylvester, 42, of Rochard Douglas Road, St Mary’s Village, was murdered.

According to a report, around 3.25 am police constables Ramdath and Guerra responded to reports of loud gunshots at Taylor Street. Upon their arrival they found Sylvester lying in the back seat of a green Nissan Sentra B-14 with injuries to his neck and head. The officers took Sylvester to the Princes Town District Hospital where he died while being treated. Police said they received information that he often slept in his car at various locations.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

The murder toll for the year now stands at 283