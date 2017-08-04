8 Chinese nationals released after raid

Eight of the 20 Chinese nationals who were held on Monday during a police raid in Port-of-Spain have been released as their work permits were verified by immigration officials.

Communications manager at the Ministry of National Security Marcia Hope confirmed that the men were released shortly after their detention. The men are employed with Shanghai Construction and are in the country legally with all the necessary paper work in order.

The remaining 12 are still in custody at the Immigration Detention Centre along with a Cuban national, a Venezuelan and four Guyanese nationals, who were also detained. The 26 were held during a joint police and immigration on Charlotte Street on Monday.

The raid was led by Snr Supt Glen Charles and included officers of the Port-of-Spain Criminal Investigation Department, Immigration Division, and the City Police. On Monday Charles called on the business owners to refrain from hiring illegal immigrants as they too can be arrested and prosecuted for aiding and abetting. Charles had described the working and living quarters of the eight Chinese nationals as inhumane. The other 12 Chinese were held at a nearby grocery, while the others were held along Charlotte Street.