Malcolm Jones dies

Former Petrotrin executive chairman Malcolm Jones has died.



Jones, who has been ailing for some time, died at the company's Augustus Lounge Hospital at Pointe-a-Pierre around 6 am.



Jones was appointed chairman of the Board of Directors and chief executive officer at Petrotrin in 2002.



However, he tendered his resignation in 2010 following allegations of misconduct. The People's Partnership government had initiated legal proceedings against him, accusing him of a

breach of fiduciary duty and alleged mismanagement in 2013 for the construction of the billion dollar GTL plant at Petrotrin’s Pointe-a-Pierre site.



However, in March 2016 the Peoples National Movement Government discontinued the case against Jones. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi explained the decision was taken based on legal advice after Jones’ attorneys made an application for disclosure of documents related to Petrotrin’s arbitration with World GTL Inc.



Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar defended her administration's decision to initiate legal proceedings against Jones, stating its decision was based on “sound, clear and

competent legal advice.”



Following this, Jones told the T&T Guardian he did nothing wrong and had acted in the best interest of the company. After the State dropped the case, the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union members, led by president general Ancel Roget, protested in front his San Fernando home demanding that Jones be removed from the Government's Standing Committee on energy. He subsequently resigned this position.



Jones was raised at Drayton Street, San Fernando, He entered the energy sector in 1971 and for our years worked in the Ministry of Petroleum and Mines where he

acted in various capacities: Chemical Engineer, Development Engineer, Project Process Engineer, and Associate Project Manager. He became the president of Trinidad Nitrogen Company Limited in 1971 and served there until 1980. From 1981 to 1983 he was the head of the methanol and urea division of the National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago.



In 1996 he became the president and chief executive officer of Titan Methanol Company. Jones was awarded a Samaan Tree Award by UWI Alumni Association (Trinidad and Tobago Chapter) in 2004; the Chaconia Gold in the same year; and an honorary doctorate from the University of Trinidad and Tobago in 2007.



He was also a good friend of the late and former prime minister Patrick Manning.