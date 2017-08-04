New website for forested and protected areas

People seeking to find information about forested and protected areas within T&T can log on to the new national website in order to learn more about the projects and activities aimed at preventing biodiversity loss and promoting environmental preservation.

Currently being administered by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on behalf of the Government, the four-year project which is just about half-way completed is intended to be the main repository of information on forests and protected areas.

The website—www.protectedareastt.org.tt—will initially provide profiles of six pilot sites in which the current project is focused.

The sites include the Caroni Swamp, the Nariva Swamp, the Matura Forest and coastal zone, Trinity Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, Main Ridge Forest Reserve in Tobago and the North East Tobago Marine pilot protected area.

The profiles will include notes on each site’s location, boundaries, legal designation, socio-economic description, wildlife assets and management.

Introduced during a formal launch at the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), St Clair yesterday, chief technical advisor, Project Coordination Unit, Neila Bobb-Prescott, said the initiative was geared towards developing a new Protected Area (PA) system, enhancing management effectiveness, and improving the expertise of staff with responsibility to manage PA’s in T&T.

With an estimated 60 per cent of T&T under forest cover, Bobb-Prescott said managing biodiversity was important as it provided national and global benefits which was under constant threat.

She said even though forests in T&T have been formally reserved since 1776, apart from their declaration as PA’s under multiple laws, efforts to manage biodiversity remain disjointed and ineffective.

Senior policy officer of the FAO, Dr Terri Raney, said the project was aimed at improving the management of these natural sites in order to increase and improve the provision of goods and services from agriculture, forestry and fisheries, and also increase the resilience of livelihoods to threats and crises.

She said while the conservation objective establishes a clear statement about the purpose of designating each site a PA, it would feature outlines about the unique attributes of each site, tourism potential, eco-system services, and livelihood potential.

Applauding the efforts of both State agencies and non-governmental organisations to promote environmental protection and preservation, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat said his ministry remained committed to this initiative.