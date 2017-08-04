Prisoner held after bolting from cops

A prisoner who escaped from the Couva Police Station yesterday after he was charged with possession of a device used for consuming illegal drugs was recaptured last night.

Police said the prisoner, identified as Ishmeed Mohammed, also known as Randy Geshmeed, was held at his home in California, Central Trinidad arund 7 pm.

The police service has not issued any statement about the circumstances surrounding his escape.

However, a senior police officer said that Mohammed had been charged with possession of an apparatus adapted for the use of a dangerous drug.

He said around 10 am, a police officer was placing him into a police vehicle to take him to the Couva Magistrates Court when he overpowered the officer and ran away.

A handcuffed Mohammed was last seen running along the main road, T&T Guardian was told.

He is likely to be charged with escaping legal custody and larceny of handcuffs.