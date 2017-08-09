SRP suspended over leaked photos

The Transit Police Unit officer whose suggestive photograph has been circulating online has been suspended from duty pending an investigation into the matter.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing of the Police Service today, Public Information Officer ASP Michael Pierre said the officer was given "a document" informing her that she is to "cease from performing duties as an SRP".

The photographs of Special Reserve Police officer, dressed in full uniform, first began circulating on Sunday and has been linked to a love triangle involving two senior police officers. The notice of suspension was served on the officer on Tuesday.

Sources told the T&T Guardian on Monday that colleagues of the SRP, who is assigned to the Transit Police, are attempting to be discreet with the cyber bullying investigation.

President of the Police Social and Welfare Association Insp Michael Seales on Monday described the incident as unfortunate and called for a speedy hearing into the matter.

A senior officer told the T&T Guardian on Monday that the alleged actions of the officer was not criminal but noted it was the “disrespect to the uniform.”