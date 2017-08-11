Man shot dead in Tunapuna, dragged by killers

A man was shot dead along Tunapuna Road yesterday taking the number of people killed for the year to 295.

According to reports, around 4.30 pm residents of Cornelius Street, Tunapuna heard six gunshots and then the screeching sound of a car speeding off.

Police said after the victim was shot, the unidentified man was dragged by his killers from Cornelius Street to Tunapuna Road where his body was dropped off and left for dead. Residents said the man of African descent, wearing a white t-shirt and a three-quarter pants, was still breathing as his killers drove off in a white Nissan Tiida but died before help could arrive.

Police said residents did not recognise the dead man and do not believe he was from the area.