PM heads to Barbados for private weekend trip

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has taken a private weekend trip to Barbados.

This follows a private trip he took to San Souci last weekend with wife Sharon Rowley.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister today, said Rowley will leave T&T today and will return on Monday.

The release also noted that the travel and accommodation for this trip were paid by Rowley and not the State.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister until Monday.

