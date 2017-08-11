They performed well, too

SAN JUAN—Puerto Rico's education secretary says enrollment at the US territory's public schools this year has dropped by 11 per cent so far compared with the previous year.

Julia Keleher said yesterday that some 317,000 students have enrolled for the new school year, roughly 40,000 less than those registered in May.

Classes are scheduled to start on Monday, and officials expect to have formal enrollment numbers by August 21.

Puerto Rico closed 167 schools over the summer as families continue to migrate to the U.S. mainland to flee a deepening economic crisis. Overall school enrollment has dropped 42 per cent in the past three decades.

Keleher also said she plans to serve as principal of three schools to implement new programmes that she might extend to other schools. (AP)

Puerto Rico's governor says he has signed the first of several deals to renovate some of the 167 schools that closed across the island this year amid an economic crisis.

Gov Ricardo Rossello said Wednesday that several municipalities and nonprofit groups as well as a university are among those that will rent 10 former schools for other purposes. He says some will become Head Start centers while others will serve people with autism and victims of domestic violence.

The organisations will pay $1 in rent.

Nearly 400 schools in Puerto Rico have closed in the past decade as families move to the US mainland to flee the crisis. The vast majority of the buildings remain abandoned.

