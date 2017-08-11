Woman, child killed in Moruga house fire

A woman and an eight-year-old girl perished in a house fire at Moruga early this morning.
Published:
Friday, August 11, 2017
A woman and an eight-year-old girl perished in a house fire at Moruga early this morning.
Nisha Gopaul, 40 and Aaliyah Primus were among 12 people living in a wooden house at Fifth Company, St Mary's Village. The fire broke out shortly after 2 am.
Photo: Nisha Gopaul
Police and fire officials are continuing investigations.
Photo: Aaliyah Primus
More as this story develops.
