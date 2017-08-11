You are here

Home

Woman, child killed in Moruga house fire

Published: 
Friday, August 11, 2017

A woman and an eight-year-old girl perished in a house fire at Moruga early this morning.

 
Nisha Gopaul, 40 and Aaliyah Primus were among 12 people living in a wooden house at Fifth Company, St Mary's Village. The fire broke out shortly after 2 am.

Photo: Nisha Gopaul

 
Police and fire officials are continuing investigations.


Photo: Aaliyah Primus
 
More as this story develops.
 

News