Woman, child killed in Moruga house fire

A woman and an eight-year-old girl perished in a house fire at Moruga early this morning.



Nisha Gopaul, 40 and Aaliyah Primus were among 12 people living in a wooden house at Fifth Company, St Mary's Village. The fire broke out shortly after 2 am.



Photo: Nisha Gopaul



Police and fire officials are continuing investigations.



Photo: Aaliyah Primus



More as this story develops.

