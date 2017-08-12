Trump weighs military response to Venezuela

WASHINGTON

Trump told reporters at his New Jersey golf course yesterday that he’s “not going to rule out” a military option.” He added that it’s “certainly something that we could pursue.”

Trump has been blasting Maduro’s moves to consolidate power, describing him as a “dictator.”

The Trump administration has issued a series of sanctions against Maduro and more than two dozen current and former Venezuelan officials.

But a military intervention would be an extraordinary escalation in response. (AP)