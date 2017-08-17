Cape results out today

Education Minister Anthony Garcia says students performed better in this year’s Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (Cape), the results of which are expected to be released today.

A total of 8,140 students sat the exams, of which 4,750 were female 3,390 male and Garcia said 95.06 per cent of the students achieved acceptable Grades 1 to 5 in Cape’s Unit 1, as compared to 94.6 per cent last year.

“In addition, of the 33 subjects, we found that in 25 of those subjects students scored 90 and above. In Unit 2 94.01 per cent achieved acceptable pass grades. In 2016, 94.44 per cent of the students passed. Of the 32 subjects in Unit 2, 24 of the subjects students scored 90 and over,” Garcia said.

“However, of great significance, performance of students at high levels Grades 1’s and 2’s in Unit 1, this year was 53.05 per cent as compared to 48.19 per cent in 2016.”

He added that in Unit 2, a 52.29 per cent of students received Grades 1s and 2s, as compared to 47.2 per cent last year.

Garcia admitted he had already received the CSEC results, but said the results were yet to be assessed by the ministry.