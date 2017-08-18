GML retrenches 31

Guardian Media Ltd yesterday announced the retrenchment of 31 staff members, following a consultation process with BIGWU which started on May 3.

In an official statement, Guardian Media’s management explained the staff reduction was necessary to make sure the company’s costs reflect the country’s new economic reality. The changes are also said to be part of a wider transformation plan Guardian Media is implementing to remain successful in the digital age.

According to Guardian Media’s Managing Director Lucio Mesquita: “The day has been difficult as we adjust to the changes and say farewell to colleagues we respect and enjoyed sharing the work environment with. This was not an easy decision for us but we felt it was necessary as we want to make sure that, as the Guardian newspaper marks its centenary year, we are ready for the next century ahead of us.”